Swayam upsets 2nd seed Shubham to win title

Mumbai : Swayam Ibrahampurkar first knocked out top seeded Shubham Shinde in the semifinals and then outclassed second seeded Shubham Samant to win the junior boys singles title in the All India Balkan-Ji-Bari-JLTTA promotional table tennis tournament, sponsored by Black Panther-Precise, at their centre at Juhu Road, Santacruz (West), on Sunday.

What was most remarkable feature of his triumph was the manner in which he first demolished the top seed in straight games (11-9, 11-9, 11-9) and then followed an equally convincing win over the second seed 8-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-6).

Though he did drop a game in the final, he played aggressively and asserted his domination.

Another player to make a mark on the concluding day was Uttpal Sanghi’s student Krisha Sanghavi, who just missed a double crown by a whisker.

Krisha was on match point twice against Shaivi Balwatkar in the cadet Girls singles decider after both shared the first four games.

But an edge and a net cord undid her winning crown. However, soon after in the sub-junior finals, Krisha showed her fighting qualities in abundance as she upset the top seeded Vidhi P. Shah 9-11, 14-12, 11-9, 11-7 to win the higher age group title.

Results

Jr. Boys singles (Semi-finals): Swayam Ibrahampurkar bt (1) Shubham Shinde 11-9, 11-9, 11-9; bt (2) Shubham Samant bt Shivam Punjabi 11-9, 12-10, 11-4. (Final): Swayam Ibrahampurkar bt (2) Shubham Samant 8-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.

Jr. Girls singles (Semi-finals): (1) Vidhi P. Shah bt Keisha Jhaveri 7-11, 11-4, 11-7, 11-3; Pooja Shah bt Krishna Chavan 11-6, 11-4, 11-5. (Final): (1) Vidhi P. Shah bt Krishna Chavan 18-16, 11-6, 11-6.

Sub. jr boys singles (Semi-finals): Ronit Mirchandani bt Shubham Shinde 12-10, 11-6, 7-11, 14-12; Krish Bhatia bt Mayuresh Shinde 11-9, 11-3, 8-11, 11-7. (Final): Ronit Mirchandani bt Krish Bhatia 11-8, 11-8, 12-14, 11-8.

Sub-jr girls single (Semi-finals): Krisha Sanghavi bt Siya Hingorany 11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 12-10; (1) Vidhi P. Shah bt Saloni Agarwal 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10. (Final): Krisha Sanghavi bt (1) Vidhi P. Shah 9-11, 14-12, 11-9, 11-7.

Cadet girls singles (Semi-finals): Shaivi Balwatkar bt Risha Mirchandani 1-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6; Krisha Sanghavi bt Swara Sarfare 11-3 11-7, 11-6. (Final): Shaivi Balwatkar bt Krisha Sanghavi 11-9, 3-11, 11-4, 7-11-7, 13-11.

Cadet boys singles (Semi-finals): Ananya Wanage bt Sanskar Basak 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9; Kunal Patel bt Shaival Parekh 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9. (Final): Ananya Wanage bt Kunal Patel 11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 11-3.

Midget girls single (Final): Arushi Raut bt Shravani Loke 11-9, 11-6, 10-12, 11-7. Midget boys single (Final): Veneet Deepak bt Sharveya Samant 12-10, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7.