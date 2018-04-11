Surrey sign retired Morne Morkel on two-year deal

Melbourne: Few days after bidding adieu to the international arena, South African pacer Morne Morkel has been roped in by Surrey for the next two seasons of the County Championship. Reflecting on his appointment, Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said that Morkel has had an impressive career with South Africa and that his presence will add enormous strength and experience to their squad.

“Following his retirement from international cricket I am very pleased that Morne has signed for Surrey for at least the next two years.He has had an outstanding career with South Africa and is a player that will add enormous strength and experience to our squad. His appetite to continue playing and most importantly performing was very evident from our very first conversation,” cricket.com.au quoted Stetwart, as saying.

Meanwhile, Morkel was ecstatic to join the county club after his retirement and is looking forward to playing at the Kia Oval. “It is a real honour that Surrey asked me to join after my retirement from international cricket.I’ve got fond memories of playing at the Kia Oval and am looking forward to settling into London with my family for the summer, making new friendships with teammates and, hopefully, great memories on and off the field,” Morkel said.

The lanky fast bowler brought an end to his 11-year-long outstanding international career following his side’s historic 3-0 win in the four-match Test series against South Africa. He finished with a career-best figures of nine for 110 in the third Test at Newlands, while claiming two wickets in the concluding Test as South Africa crushed Australia by 492 runs to win a series in home for the first time since 1970.

In his illustrious career, he had played a total of 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is, picking up 309, 188 and 47 wickets respectively and called time on his career becoming the fifth on the list of South Africa’s all-time leading wicket takers with 309. Morkel’s deal with Surrey came ahead of their season-opener against Hampshire at The Oval on April 20.