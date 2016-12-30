Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Football / Surindra shines as PIFA Colaba win big

Surindra shines as PIFA Colaba win big

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 30, 2016 07:45 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai : Opportunistic striker Surindra Gama showed excellent scoring form as he fired in all the four goals in leading PIFA Colaba to an emphatic 4-0 win against Mangesh Sports Academy in the ‘MDFA Youth (under-16) Football Challenge 2016, organised and promoted by the Sporting Lions and Mumbai City FC and played at the Schools Sports Centre, Azad Maidan.

In another match, Bharat FC also enjoyed a good outing and defeated Sagar FC by a comfortable 2-0 margin. Rohit Gouda and Kamran Siddiqui, both netted a goal each to seal Bharat FC’s win.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK