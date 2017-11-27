Suresh Raina spills beans on MS Dhoni’s calm avatar when the camera is not around

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known as captain cool by his peers and opponents due to his ice cool character in extreme situations. The 2011 World Cup winning captain has always been a calm presence behind and in front of the stumps.

Suresh Raina, teammate of Dhoni at India and Chennai Super Kings, has revealed that Mahi has plenty of tricks up his sleeve, and what you see on television might not reveal everything about the Jharkhand dasher.

In the Gaurav Kapur-hosted Breakfast With Champions, Raina went ahead and said that Dhoni doesn’t get angry when the camera is not around. “As soon as the telecast cuts to ads, he’ll go, better get your act together,” Raina recollects Dhoni’s words. In response to a question about Suresh Raina’s comments that he often gets angry, Dhoni had his reply ready and said he conducts himself according to the situation.

“We also enjoy inside the dressing room, we talk, the pitch-level is sometimes high and sometimes low. The meaning of cool that we associate is calm and if not cool then an angry one,” he said.

“There are many zones in the middle of it where you enjoy and make fun. Once (I am playing) in the ground, I do not joke around, but inside the dressing room I enjoy a lot. So, I conduct myself according to how I think I should conduct myself in different areas,” he said, reported PTI. Mahi will be next seen in action against Proteas in South Africa for T20 and ODI series.