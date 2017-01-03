SC replaces Fali S Nariman with Anil Divan to suggest BCCI administrators

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday appointed senior counsel Anil Divan in place of Fali Nariman for recommending names of the administrators to oversee and supervise the functioning of the BCCI.

A bench of Chief Justice T.S Thakur, Justice A.Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y.Chandrachud named Divan after Nariman requesed himself.

The court on Monday had asked amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium and Nariman to suggest the names to supervise the administration of the Board of Control for Cricket in India through its Chief Executive Officer.

The court had given them two weeks to suggest the names of persons with “integrity and experience in managing a similar enterprise”.