Supersonics sail past Bandra Blasters

Mumbai : SoBo Supersonics scored their second win of the T20 Mumbai League on Thursday, beating NaMo Bandra Blasters by 50 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Put in to bat first in this game that was curtailed to 18 overs per side due to a light drizzle, Supersonics scored 149 for six, thanks to Prasad Pawar’s half century. Supersonics then came up with a superb team bowling performance to contain Blasters to 99 for 9 in 18 overs.

This was Blasters’ first loss of the tournament, having won both their previous games.

Blasters lost their way in the chase very early. They lost four wickets in the first six overs, and as a result, the run-rate dropped to below four runs per over. Blasters still looked very much in the game, with skipper Shreyas Iyer still out there.

But once Iyer was dismissed by his opposite number Abhishek Nayar, the game looked very much over as a contest. Nayar bowled an absolute beauty to find the outside edge of Iyer’s bat in the eigth over. Nayar finished with impressive figures of 3-17 in four overs. Jay Bista made up for his first low score of the tournament with two wickets for 13 runs in three overs, while Rohan Raje’s 3-24 from three overs was equally impressive.

Prasad Pawar was the star of the show with the bat for Supersonics, scoring more than 50 per cent of his team’s total. Blasters’ bowlers used the slightly helpful conditions well, especially with the new ball.

Brief scores: Sobo Supersonics 149 for 6 in 18 overs (Prasad Pawar 83, Akarshit Gomel 31, Azhar Ansari 3-21) beat Namo Bandra Blasters 99 for 9 in 18 overs (Shreyas Iyer 25, Abhishek Nayar 3-17, Rohan Raje 3-24, Jay Bista 2-13) by 50 runs.