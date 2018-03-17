Super Cup: Mumbai City rally past Arrows 2-1 in extra time

Bhubaneswar : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC prevailed over All India Football Federation (AIFF)’s developmental side Indian Arrows 2-1 in extra time at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday to set up a round-of-16 clash with East Bengal in a Super Cup qualifier.

Everton Santos’ goal in the 104th minute made the difference after a second half injury-time equaliser by Achille Emana from the spot cancelled out Rahul Kannoly’s goal in the 77th minute.

A beautifully worked goal by Kannoly gave Arrows, comprising India U-19 national team and the Indian U-17 World Cup boys, a shock lead after a barren first half.

Emana scored from a penalty spot for Mumbai.

Arrows’ Asish Rai tripped Everton inside the box to give away the penalty breaking the hearts of coach Luis Matos’ charges.

In the first half of extra time, Mumbai used all their experience and took the lead for the first time in the match when defender Lucas Goian lobbed the ball for Everton inside the box with Brazilian controlling it well to drift from his marker and rifle in a powerful effort.