Sunrisers Hyderabad gives Royal defeat to Rajasthan

Hyderabad : Riding on a special innings of 77 runs off 57 balls by opener Shikhar Dhavan, the Hyderabad Sunrisers made a mockery of Rajasthan Royal’s total of 125/9 playing at their homeground. Sunrisers got to their required target with 25 balls and 9 wickets to spare.

Shikhar produced a masterclass innings full of flowing strokes. He showed no mercy to bowlers as he clobbered the Royal’s attack. His innings was laced with 13 boundries and a six. He was dropped on zero by none other than the Royal’s captain Ajinkya Rahane and made full use of that.

Sunrise skipper Kane Williamson was at the other end batting on 36 runs when his team their victory target.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a paltry 125 for 9 in their opening match.

The home side bowlers justified captain Kane Williamson’s decision to put the opposition in after winning the toss as the Royals struggled to score runs on a pitch which got the turn as the match wore on.

The Royals could not build partnerships and they crumbled under the pressure of a disciplined bowling attack of the Sunrisers.

Sanju Samson top-scored with a 42-ball 49 and his 46-run stand with captain Ajinkya Rahane (13) for the second wicket was the highest partnership for the Royals. One-down Samson looked like he would anchor the innings after Rahane was out early but he also got dismissed in the 14th over when he was just one run short of a half century.