Suneet Jadav makes it five in a row

Mumbai : Suneet Jadhav of Mumbai City was crowned the ‘Champion of Champions’ in the Maharashtra Shree Bodybuilding Championships held at the PWD Maidan in Bandra-East, organised by Abhinav Foundation on Sunday night.

From the moment Suneet, the winner of the U-90 kg group took the stage for the decisive round with the winners of the nine other weight groups he left no doubt as to who was the boss.

The challenge from international medal winner Mahendra Chavan from Pune proved to be lukewarm after the 90-100 kg group winner had been stretched by compatriot Mahendra Pagade earlier.

Both of them were so evenly matched that two rounds of comparison between them by the judges failed to break the deadlock. So, the judges handed over the responsibility to octogenarian Madhukar Talwalkar, a doyen in this sport and he along with Anand Gosavi a former ‘Maharashtra Shree’ and International judge ruled in favour of Chavan.

The decisive round saw recently crowned ‘Mumbai Shree’, Sujan Pilankar (85 kg) and Sagar Katurde (80 kg) being easily dwarfed by Suneet’s huge and well carved physique.

The competition was dominated by athletes from Mumbai City and suburbs. But in the Best Physique and Model competition for non-body-builders it was Pune all the way with Rohan Patankar and Stella Goud clinching first place.

Mumbai athletes won six of the ten-weightgroups and of the 48 awards, 27 were bagged by Mumbaikars.