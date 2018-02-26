Sunday Boys fight back to eclipse Jupiter

Mumbai : Playing with solid determination and great fighting spirit Sunday Boys bounced back from a 0-2 deficit to pull off a close 3-2 win against Jupiter Sports Club in an absorbing First Division match of the MDFA League 2017-2018 and played at the St. Xavier’s Ground, Parel.

Ashton Dias scored a brace of goals and Neel Kadam scored one to lead Sunday Boys fight back after Sachin Shrivastav and Dhanraj Shetty had scored in the first half to put Jupiter in front.

Shrivastav struck Jupiter’s first goal in the 17th minute and eight minutes later Shetty succeeded in scoring the second to give his team a commanding 2-0 advantage.

But, Sunday Boys regrouped and got their act together as they came up with a strong second half performance scoring three times during this period to clinch the win. Dias got the first goal in the 31st minute and a minute later Kadam added the second to restore parity for Sunday Boys.

A few minutes later, Dias was again on target netting the all-important third goal which secured Sunday Boys victory.

Results (Div-II): Sunday Boys SC 3 (Ashton Dias 2, Neel Kadam) beat Jupiter SC 2 (Sachin Shrivastav, Dhanraj Shetty).

Carmelites 2 (Jonathan Pinto, Ryan D’Souza) beat Steadfast SC 0.