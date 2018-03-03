Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018: India lose to Argentina 2-3 in the opening match

Ipoh: India went down 2-3 to Olympic champions Argentina in the opening match of the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey here today.

Star drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat (13th, 23rd, 33rd minute) scored a hat-trick for Argentina while Amit Rohidas (24th, 32nd) converted two penalty corners for India.

Play was stopped in fourth quarter due to heavy rain. At resumption, India were reduced to 10 men though a last-gasp effort from Talwinder Singh almost found the equaliser for India.

India next play England tomorrow. The other teams taking part in the tournament are Australia, Ireland and Malaysia.

India are fielding a young team here in the absence of key players like Akashdeep Singh, SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Drag-flick specialists Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh too have been rested.