Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018: Australia outplay India 4-2

— By PTI | Mar 06, 2018 06:34 pm
Ipoh (Malaysia): India suffered their second loss in three games with a 2-4 defeat against Australia in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey here today.

India were trailing 0-4 after the third quarter but scored two quick goals through Ramandeep Singh in the fourth quarter to avoid a whitewash.

Mark Knowles, Aran Zalewski, Daniel Beale and Blake Govers scored for Australia.


India had lost their tournament opener to Argentina 2-3 before drawing 1-1 with England.

