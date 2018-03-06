Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018: Australia outplay India 4-2

Ipoh (Malaysia): India suffered their second loss in three games with a 2-4 defeat against Australia in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey here today.

India were trailing 0-4 after the third quarter but scored two quick goals through Ramandeep Singh in the fourth quarter to avoid a whitewash.

Mark Knowles, Aran Zalewski, Daniel Beale and Blake Govers scored for Australia.

India had lost their tournament opener to Argentina 2-3 before drawing 1-1 with England.