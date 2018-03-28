Sudha Patil, Vaibhav Shinde bag double crown
MUMBAI : Abhyuday Banks Vaibhav Shinde & Sudha Patil claimed men & women single and doubles titles in the Apna Sahakari Bank sponsored Inter Co-operative Banks Carrom Tournament, as part of their 58th anniversary celebration organised by Co-Operative Bank Employees Union at Co-operative Bank Employees Union Office at Dadar.
Top-seed Vaibhav Shinde got the better of second seeded Mandar Bhartav of Apna Sahakari 25-13, 25-2 to clinch singles title for fifth time.
Earlier in semi-final Bhartav prevailed over Dattaram Narvekar of Ratnagiri Bank 25-10, 25-0.
In the second semi-final Shinde knocked out Sumeet Satam of Chembur Nagarik Sahakari Bank 8-25, 25-6, 25-9 in a thrilling three game encounter.
In the men doubles final Shinde/Powale overcame Mandar Bhartav/Uday Jadhav of Apna Sahakari Bank in a thrilling three-game encounter 25-9, 0-25, 25-12 to annex title for the third time.
Meanwhile, the women’s final went according to expectations with top seed Patil emerging the champion as she scored over Anjali Pisal of CKP Bank 25-0, 25-1 to annex title for the fifth time.
Apna Sahakari Bank Prakash Kondurkar was the chief guest. Sunil Salvi, Narendra Sawant, Pramod Parte, K. T. Kadam, Nandkumar Rege, Datta Kalmbe, Hasham, Dhamskar, Prakash Waghmare, Ravindra Pawaskar, Narayan Borude, Manohar Darekar, Janardhan More were also present. Nandkumar Rege counducted the prize distribution proceedings.
Results
Women singles final: Sudha Patil (Abhyuday Bank) bt. Anjali Pisal (CKP Bank) 25-0, 25-1; semi-finals: Anjali Pisal (CKP Bank) bt. Swarupa Thakur (Kapol Bank) 25-0, 25-0; Sudha Patil (Abhyuday Bank) bt. Sandhya Baperkar (Municipal Bank) 25-0 7-25, 25-0.
Men singles final: Vaibhav Shinde (Abhyuday Bank) bt. Top Seeded Mandar Bhartav (Apna Bank) 25-13, 25-2; semi-finals: Vaibhav Shinde (Abhyuday Bank) bt. Sumit Satam (Chembur Nagarik Bank) 8-25, 25-6,25-9; Mandar Bhartav (Apna Bank) bt. Dattaram Narvekar (Ratnagiri Bank) 25-10, 25-0
Women doubles final: Sudha Patil / Namrata Lokhande (Abhyuday Bank) bt. Sandhya Baperkar / Usha Kamble (Municipal Bank) 25-6, 25-6.
Men doubles final: Deepak Powale/Vaibhav Shinde (Abhyuday Bank) bt. Mandar Bhartav/ Uday Jadhav (Apna Bank) 25-9, 0-25, 25-2.