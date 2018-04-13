Successful day in TT, squash

Gold Coast : Manika Batra cruised to the semifinals of the women’s singles even as experienced paddler Mouma Das ended her campaign of the Commonwealth Games. In the men’s singles draw, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan sealed quarterfinal berths. While, The Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal advanced to the semifinals of the squash mixed double’s event even as compatriots Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu crashed out of the Commonwealth Games.