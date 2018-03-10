Subrata Paul dropped from Indian squad
New Delhi : India’s most-capped goalkeeper Subrata Paul was today dropped from the 32-member national football probable list for the forthcoming 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying match against Kyrgyz Republic.
The 31-year-old Paul, who has been a part of multiple Nehru Cup triumphs and the AFC Challenge Cup win in 2009, which helped India qualify for the Asian Cup after a gap 27 years, did not figure in the list compiled by chief coach Stephen Constantine.
Skipper Sunil Chhetri’s name is also not in the list due to double bookings in India’s last international.
Probables:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Rehenesh TP.
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Lalruatthara, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Subhasish Bose.
Mid fielders: Jackichand Singh, Udanta Singh, Seityasen Singh, D. Ghanesh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique, Cavin Lobo, Bikash Jairu, H. Narzary.
Forwards: Hitesh Sharma, Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Seminlen Doungel, Alen Deory, Manvir Singh, Sumeet Passi.