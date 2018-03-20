Su Che Polo champs

Mumbai : Su Che Polo defeated Bake House Cafe by a close 6-5 margin in the final round league match and to emerge champions in the The Gwalior Cup (8 goal) Tournament, organized by the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) as part of the 71st Annual Horse Show & Polo Tournaments – 2018, and played the ARC polo grounds, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

For the winners Samir Suhag top-scored with four goals while Nimit Mehta and Siddhat Sharma scored one each. Bake House goals came through Bashir who scored three and two from Sunny Patel.

In another match, Piramal Polo defeated Madan Polo 8-4 and finished second. Dhruvpal Godra scored seven goals and Abhimanyu Pathak and Swaroop Singh got one each, while Simran Shergill scored all the four goals for the losing team.

Results:

Su Che Polo 6 (Samir Suhag 4, Nimit Mehta 1, Siddhant Sharma 1) beat Bake House Cafe 5 (Bashir Ali 3, Sunny Patel 2).

Piramal Polo 8 (Dhruvpal Godra 7, Abhimanyu Pathak 1, swaroop Singh 1) beat Madan Polo 4 (Simran Shergill 4).

In another match, Madon Polo prevailed over Su Che Polo by a narrow 8-6 margin. For Madon Polo, Salim Azmi scored four goals, Simran Shergill scored two while Dinyar Madon and Ziyad Madon added one each.

Su Che Polo scored through Samir Suhag who scored four goals and Nimit Mehta and Sidhanth Sharma scoring one each.

