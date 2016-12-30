Struggling Nathan not certain for Sydney Test

Melbourne : Australian skipper Steve Smith, who is seemingly disappointed with Nathan Lyon’s performance in the ongoing Melbourne Test against Pakistan, has insisted that the off-spinner is not certain to be included in the Sydney Test.

Lyon, who is the most experience member of the current Test team, has struggled this summer and has taken only nine wickets at 66.66 during five Tests so far.

In the ongoing second Test being played at the MCG, the prolific off-spinner took one wicker for 115 from 23 overs he bowled.

“I’m not sure. That’s up to the selectors,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Smith as saying when asked if Lyon was an automatic selection for the Sydney Test. “He obviously hasn’t bowled at his best in this game. It’s always difficult bowling to lots of right-handers.”

“And they [Pakistan] play spin pretty well. It’s never easy bowling against subcontinent players when the ball isn’t doing a lot off the wicket as well. I guess we’re just looking for Nathan to be a little bit more consistent in the way he bowls,” he added.

What also goes against the 29-year-old off-spinner is the fact that the SCG is Lyon’s worst Test venue in Australia in terms of his bowling average.

In five Tests in Sydney, Lyon has picked up 13 wickets at 54.15. His overall first-class record at the ground does not make for pretty reading either, with a total of 14 wickets at 64.85 from seven games.

Australia, who will be expected name their squad for the Sydney Test on Friday after the Melbourne Test, could include more than one spinner. Left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe can appear as the logical candidate for a recall, with Jon Holland currently being sidelined by an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, rain again played spoilsport on the fourth day of the second Test between the two sides at the MCG.

Though the Australians hold the upper hand in match with a score of 465 for the loss of six wickets, a lead of 22 runs over Pakistan, a tame draw seems to be on the cards.

Australia are currently leading 1-0 in the series following their nail-biting 39-run win over the Misbah-ul-Haq-led side in the opening Test at the Gabba.—ANI