Striker Reuben hat-trick powers Western to RCF Premier Cup win

Mumbai : Western Railway emerged champions by winning the men’s final in the Deserve Builder & Devolopers-RCF Premier Cup Football Tournament, organized by RCF Colony Boys Krida and Sanskrutik Mandal, and played at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur.

In the final, which was an all-railway affair, Western struck good form to hand arch-rivals Central Railway a 3-1 defeat. The architect of Western’s fluent win was opportunistic striker Reuben D’Souza who scored a fine hat-trick which secured the triumph for his team. Central forced to play second fiddle throughout the match managed to reduce the deficit through Prabash Janardan.

The victorious Western Railway outfit received the RCF Cup and a cash award of Rs 1,11,111 from Chief Guest, Mr. C.M.T. Britto, Director Technical, RCF, while Central Railway received the runners-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 55,000.

Meanwhile Fr. Agnel who had earlier defeated Bodyline FC 5-4 via the tie-breaker went home richers by Rs 25,000 and the winner’s trophy.

Bodyline were presented with the runners-up purse of Rs 15,000 and the runners-up trophy.

Results (final): Western Railway 3 (Reuben D’Souza 3) beat Central Railway 1 (Prabhash Janardan).