Stick or twist? UEFA to choose Germany or Turkey as Euro 2024 host

Aadhaar is good but an excess of it can be injurious to your health. That, in a nutshell, is the…

There is trouble that is bubbling inside India’s financial cauldron. The three witches cackle, stir their brooms in the broth,…

Better being unique than being the best

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the legality of Aadhaar restricting it to disbursement of social benefits and junking its…