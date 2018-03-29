Steve Smith on ball-tampering row: Disgraced Aussie says SORRY addressing media in Sydney

Banned Australian skipper Steven Smith is finally returned to Sydney. After landing, Smith addressed the media. Smith said, “To all of my teammates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to all Australians who are disappointed and angry. I’m sorry.”

“I take full responsibility … There was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I’ll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it’s caused. I don’t blame anyone. I’m the captain of the Australian team. It’s on my watch and I take responsibility for what happened last Saturday.”

Steve Smith can be seen broken down repeatedly in the course, particularly when talking about the effect his actions have had on his parents. Questions have now ended.

“It hurts … I’m deeply sorry. I love the game of cricket. I love entertaining young kids … I just want to say sorry for the pain I’ve brought to Australia, to the fans and the public.”

His departure from Johannesburg sent shockwaves around the nation when he was shuffled through OR Tambo International airport “like a drug mule”.