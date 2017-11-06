Steffi Graf backs Serena Williams to break Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record

Johannesburg: German Tennis star Steffi Graf believes that Serena Williams can “absolutely” surpass Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles title record with her comeback.

Australian tennis player Margaret Court is renowned as the most successful player in Grand Slam history. She has won 24 Grand Slams, a record that still stands.

“Absolutely, yes,” Graf was quoted, as saying by Sports24 when asked if Williams has the potential to transcend the record.

Graf has been former world number one in Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings for a record 377 total weeks-the longest period for which any player, male or female, has held the number-one ranking since the WTA and the Association of Tennis Professionals began issuing rankings.

Former world number one Serena Williams has, however, already excelled Graf’s record of 22 titles. Williams, who gave birth earlier this year, has won this year’s Australian Open while pregnant. She is expected to make her tennis return next year– just four-and-a-half months after birth of her child.

“It sounds from what I hear that she’s looking to come back to tennis,” Graf said.

Backing Williams, Graf added, “You know, everything that she has shown over her career just makes you believe that if she has that in her sights then she will go after it and achieve it.”