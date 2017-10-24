Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Sports / Stay focused, Vengsarkar’s advise to young Prithvi Shaw

Stay focused, Vengsarkar’s advise to young Prithvi Shaw

— By Press Trust of India | Oct 24, 2017 12:14 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai : Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has advised young Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw to stay focused if he harbours ambition to don the India jersey someday, especially at a time when there is money involved in the game.

“I have not watched Prithvi much but heard so much of him, that he is a good player. If he works hard and stays focused he will play for India,” said Vengsarkar, a former chairman of selectors at the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai awards ceremony at the Bombay Gymkhana here. The awards were supported by Star Sports.

Shaw, who scored centuries on his Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debuts for Mumbai, received the Junior Cricketer of the Year award. “(Former Mumbai selector) Milind Rege and (Former Mumbai coach) Chandrakant Pandit asked me who should we take. They said he (Shaw) is too young but he was given opportunity and in the first game he scored a hundred,” recalled Vengsarkar. “Consistency is important and you  have to play every match as your first match and don’t look at short cuts. You are a young cricketer and there is money in the game so that can be disruptive. So stay focused,” was the legendary right- handed batsman’s advise to Shaw. Maharashtra Sports Minister Vinod Tawde, former India player Pravin Amre among others were present at the event. List of winners of the SJAM Golden Jubilee Annual Awards 2017: Sportsman of the Year: Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (Chess, Nashik) and Akash Chikte (Goalkeeper, Pune: Indian men’s hockey team).Sportswoman of the Year: Aditi Dhumatkar (Swimming, Mumbai). Junior Sportsman of the Year: Abhimanyu Puranik (Chess, Pune). Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Rayna Saldhana (Swimming, Mumbai) and Diya Chitale (Table Tennis, Mumbai).  Sportsman of the Year (Indian Games): Prashant More (Carrom, Mumbai). Cricketer of the Year: Kedar Jadhav (Pune). Ranji Trophy Cricketer of the Year: Abhishek Nayar (Mumbai). Woman Cricketer of the Year: (Smriti Mandhana, Sangli). Junior Cricketer of the Year: Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai). Best Team  of the Year: Mumbai Indians. Special Team performance of the Year: Mumbai City FC.


EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…