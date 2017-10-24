Stay focused, Vengsarkar’s advise to young Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai : Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has advised young Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw to stay focused if he harbours ambition to don the India jersey someday, especially at a time when there is money involved in the game.

“I have not watched Prithvi much but heard so much of him, that he is a good player. If he works hard and stays focused he will play for India,” said Vengsarkar, a former chairman of selectors at the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai awards ceremony at the Bombay Gymkhana here. The awards were supported by Star Sports.

Shaw, who scored centuries on his Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy debuts for Mumbai, received the Junior Cricketer of the Year award. “(Former Mumbai selector) Milind Rege and (Former Mumbai coach) Chandrakant Pandit asked me who should we take. They said he (Shaw) is too young but he was given opportunity and in the first game he scored a hundred,” recalled Vengsarkar. “Consistency is important and you have to play every match as your first match and don’t look at short cuts. You are a young cricketer and there is money in the game so that can be disruptive. So stay focused,” was the legendary right- handed batsman’s advise to Shaw. Maharashtra Sports Minister Vinod Tawde, former India player Pravin Amre among others were present at the event. List of winners of the SJAM Golden Jubilee Annual Awards 2017: Sportsman of the Year: Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (Chess, Nashik) and Akash Chikte (Goalkeeper, Pune: Indian men’s hockey team).Sportswoman of the Year: Aditi Dhumatkar (Swimming, Mumbai). Junior Sportsman of the Year: Abhimanyu Puranik (Chess, Pune). Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Rayna Saldhana (Swimming, Mumbai) and Diya Chitale (Table Tennis, Mumbai). Sportsman of the Year (Indian Games): Prashant More (Carrom, Mumbai). Cricketer of the Year: Kedar Jadhav (Pune). Ranji Trophy Cricketer of the Year: Abhishek Nayar (Mumbai). Woman Cricketer of the Year: (Smriti Mandhana, Sangli). Junior Cricketer of the Year: Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai). Best Team of the Year: Mumbai Indians. Special Team performance of the Year: Mumbai City FC.