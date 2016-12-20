Star of Canara storm into Kudrolli semis

Mumbai : Striking once in each half, Star of Canara SC went on to register a fluent 2-0 win against Mogaveera SC in a quarter-final encounter of the 10th Late Adv. A.R. Kudrolli Memorial Knockout Football Tournament 2016, conducted by The Karnatak Sporting Association and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

In the closely fought and absorbing match, both teams fought tooth and nail to try and wrest the advantage. But it was Star of Canara, who managed to find success when midway through the first half, striker Glen Moraes picked up Karan Amin’s pass from a free-kick and coolly found the mark to put them in front.

In the second half Mogaveera put plenty of pressure on the Canara citadel but all efforts went in vain. Having survived some close calls, Star of Canara got an insurance goal.