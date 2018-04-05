Star India bags BCCI media rights for whopping Rs 6138.1 crore in first ever e-auction; full details

Star India has won the BCCI media rights in the first ever e-auction conducted for television and digital rights for the Indian cricket team and domestic championships from 2018 to 2023 in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 6138.1 crore beating big players such as Sony and Reliance (Jio) apart from digital giants Google and Facebook.

The bidding process has ensured another huge windfall for the BCCI as previously, Star paid Rs 3851 crore for the rights to broadcast India’s home matches from 2012-2018. BCCI acting treasurer Anirudh Chaudhury took to Twitter and his post read: “Congratulations @StarSportsIndia on bagging the BCCI Media Rights @ 6138.1 crores at an average of 60.1 crore per game.”

Congratulations @StarSportsIndia on bagging the BCCI Media Rights @ 6138.1 crores at an average of 60.1 crore per game.

— Anirudh Chaudhry (@AnirudhChaudhry) April 5, 2018

The Global Consolidated Rights (which includes broadcast as well as digital rights for India and Rest of the World) bid has already witnessed a quantum jump from the 2012 Star Tv bid of Rs 3851 crore. After the second day, BCCI’s media rights value has already gone up by 56 percent with the per match value touching nearly Rs 60 crore (Rs 59.16 crore) for 102 international games across three formats. This is already Rs 17 crore more compared to Rs 43 crore (per match) during the earlier period (2012-2018).

“This is the power of Indian cricket. It can resist any kind of negativity, administrative mess and even bigger controversies. The potential bidders know that in India, only one sport can give you proper return on investment. We don’t know who has the top bid but the pattern indicates that all three are still in the race if you see the bid amounts,” a senior BCCI official, who is tracking the auction, told PTI. The day started with top GCR bid of Rs 4442 crore. Subsequently, some of the top bids were Rs 4565.20 crore, Rs 5488.30 crore, Rs 5748 crore. It breached Rs 6000 crore mark (Rs 6001 crore) at around 4:30 pm before closing at 6032.5 crore — minutes before the cut-off time of 6 pm.