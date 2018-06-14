Stanikzai banking on 4-day experience to challenge India

Bengaluru : Set to make its historic Test debut against formidable India starting here on Thursday, Afghanistan is heavily banking on its experience of playing in four-day games to challenge the hosts, said the visiting team captain Asghar Stanikzai.

Afghanistan has already proved its potential in limited-overs cricket, but history beckons the war-torn nation as for the first-time ever its players will take the field wearing white flannels and trousers.

“All the three formats of the game, including T20s and ODIs are different from each other. But we have played four-day games as well and succeeded in the past. We would like to put to good use our four-day match experience in the historic Test match,” Stanikzai said on the eve of the game.

The Afghan skipper said his players are not nervous but are well prepared for the challenge.

Stanikzai said people back home expecting the team to do well after their recent success against Bangladesh in the T20 series in Dehradun.

“We will also try to keep up the good show in this Test match. We have worked hard over the last couple of days for this and we will do our best,” he said.

Asked what message he would like give to the players who contributed in Afghanistan earning the Test status but are not part of the current squad, Stanikzai said it is a big moment for all.

“Yes, some of the players who have not made into this squad have made huge contribution to Afghanistan cricket. Tomorrow is a big moment.

“After ODI and T20 status, we have earned Test status. It is a big moment for all who have put in wonderful efforts to earn us Test status,” he said.

Stanikzai said the plethora of talent in Afghan cricket comes from a host of domestic tournaments in T20, ODI and four-day formats, which go live on social media.

“We have limited players from different provinces, but when they perform we give them chances in our ‘A’ and development squads from where they graduate into the national team,” he said.