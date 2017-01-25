St. Lawrence champions

Mumbai : St. Lawrence HS, Borivali schoolboys handled pressure brilliantly as they defended well before producing a late strike to overcome a spirited St. Lawrence HS, Kandivali 1-0 to claim the top honours in the 17th Late Amalendu Roye Memorial Inter-schools (boys’ under-16) football tournament. Striker Diptiman Prusty, who was later adjudged as the ‘Player of the tournament’, netted the all-important goal, which secured the win for the Borivali outfit at the Schools Sports Centre, Azad Maidan.

In the grande finale, the Borivali lads played second fiddle to the Kandivali schoolboys who dominated the proceedings for long spells but were unable to find the target.

With a little over five minutes remaining in the match, Diptiman combined nicely with Utkarsh Rawat on the right side to create an opening before firing home the crucial goal to seal the victory for his side.

Hockey Olympian Dr. Vece Paes, was the Chief Guest at the final and presented St. Lawrence, the trphy