St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents CPL 2018 Match 26 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look to finish their league-stage campaign on a high when they go up against Barbados Tridents after qualifying for playoffs, the 26th match of CPL 2018 will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Wednesday, September 5. Patriots are currently in the fourth place at the points table with four wins and four losses. They faced Jamaica Tallawahs last time and defeated them by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Barbados Tridents had a really bad campaign where they lost five matches which also became the reason of them not advancing in the tournament. They have won just two and lost six out of the eight league matches they have played so far and are currently at the bottom of the points table with four points.

The match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squad

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle(c), Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Cutting, Mahmudullah, Devon Thomas(w), Carlos Brathwaite, Anton Devcich, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Tom Cooper, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Ibrahim Khaleel, Javelle Glen, Hayden Walsh

Barbados Tridents: Dwayne Smith, Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Steven Smith, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Wahab Riaz, Chemar Holder, Mohammad Irfan, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Tion Webster, Imran Khan, Shamar Springer, Sunny Sohal, Dominic Drakes