Mumbai : Team of Shito Ryu Sports Karate & Kickboxing Association represented Maharashtra in WAKO India Sub Junior & Junior National KickBoxing Championship – 2016-17 held at Talkatora Stadin, New Delhi from 15 to 19th Jan 2017.

Under the guidance of Umesh G. Murkar students proved themselves by securing Three Gold, One Silver & Seven Bronze. These students are from Dharavi Sports Complex, Our Lady of Good Counsel High School.