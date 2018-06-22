Srikanth and Prannoy slip in BWF ranking

New Delhi: Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy on Thursday slipped three and five places to be placed at the seventh and 13th spots respectively in the latest BWF world ranking.

Srikanth, who had clinched the silver at the Commonwealth Games, has not played in any tournament since participating at the Asia championship in April, while Prannoy had decided to not defend his US Open title and it seemed to have affected their ranking.

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal continued to remain static at the third and 10th spot respectively. Parupalli Kashyap, who had reached the finals at US Open last year, meanwhile, crashed out of the top 50.