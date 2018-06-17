Srija and Anna score easy wins

Mumbai : Indian WIM Srija Seshadri (ELO 2207) maintained her winning run of form as she outwitted compatriot WFM Divya Deshmukh (ELO 2138), scoring her third consecutive win, at the end of the sixth round of the SBI Life-AICF Women Grandmaster Chess Championship, jointly organized by the Indian Chess School & South Mumbai Chess Academy under the auspices of All India Chess Federation (AICF) and played at The Acres Club, Chembur.

Srija, playing with black pieces on the third board came up with some clever maneuvers from a two knight’s opening and defeated Divya in just 27 moves.

Belgium IM Anna Zozulia (ELO 2314) recorded the second win of Round-6 when she tamed bottom placed Rakshitta Ravi (ELO 2067) of India on the sixth board to grab another point.

Matches on the other four boards finished in draws.

The overnight leaders, Kazakhstan’s WGM Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (ELO 2323) and Vietnam’s WGM Thi Kim Phung Vo (ELO 2376) played out a draw on the fifth board and both with 4.5 points each, continue to share the lead at the top.