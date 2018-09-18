Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 1st T20I: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Sri Lanka

With Sri Lanka grabbing a consolation win in the third ODI, it is even-steven when India Women take on the hosts in first of the five Twenty 20 Internationals at FTZ Sports Complex in Katunayake on Wednesday.

India Women were dominant in the first two One Day Internationals to seal the series but the home side made an incredible comeback to register a thrilling win in the final encounter. Now that the momentum is with Sri Lanka, they would want to make the most of it and put pressure on India.

India: Taniya Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha

With ICC World Twenty 20 only two months away, both the sides would also want to rehearse for the big event. The losses to Bangladesh earlier would still be hurting the tourists and they would want to rectify the falling just in time for WT20.

Sri Lanka: Sripali Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Dilani Manodara, Nipuni Hansika, Imalka Mendis, Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Udeshika Prabodhani, Prasadani Weerakkody