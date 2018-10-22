Sri Lanka vs England 5th ODI: FPJ’s dream 11 prediction for Sri Lanka and England

England has finally sealed the 5-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and took an unassailable lead 3-0 in four games. Now the host will have the only opportunity to save their pride on home soil and give their fans something to cheer. Sri Lankan team is struggling in all three departments. Despite a change in captaincy, (axing Angelo Mathews) seems like it didn’t bring any good luck as their debacle continues. After ODIs, host will then play only T20I against the English team. With losing their last game, Sri Lanka team have now lost 9 of their 10 ODI series.

On the other hand, England, are at the top on the points table and are playing as expected. England is playing like a No 1 team and are giving good fight to their opponents. This match was looked as England’s preparation for the fourth coming World Cup. In the coming 5th ODI, England will be favourite to win and there are chances of them giving rest to their regular players, and checking their bench strength. Here are the probable dream XI prediction for Sri Lanka and England:

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Jason Roy, Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Lasith Malinga, Akila Dananjaya and Amila Aponso.