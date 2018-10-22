Sri Lanka vs England 5th ODI at Colombo! Live cricket score; Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Sri Lanka and England will lock horns against each other in the 5th and final ODI of the series. Sri Lanka will play in order to save their pride as host, while England would be aiming to continue their dominance over the Islanders. England, who are ranked No 1 in the ICC rankings, played like the No 1 team and is expected to continue the same. Visitors are doing good in all three departments, while their bowlers are putting pressure on opposition by getting wickets are regular intervals, batsmen are going by the same momentum by going positive at the start.

Sri Lanka have a last chance in the ODIs. They have only one and last chance to register a victory in the ongoing series and save themselves from the whitewash. The Sri Lankan team is struggling in all three departments and need to do something special to bounce back. Here’s all you need to know about Sri Lanka vs England 5th ODI at Colombo:

When and where Sri Lanka and England 5th ODI will LIVE telecast?

Sri Lanka vs England 5th ODI will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 2.30pm IST (toss will happen on 2.00). LIVE telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

Sri Lanka vs England 5th ODI will be live streaming online on these apps

Sri Lanka vs England 5th ODI LIVE Streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com

Squad

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.