Sri Lanka vs England 4th ODI: FPJ’s dream 11 prediction for Sri Lanka and England

England will take on Sri Lanka aiming to seal the 5-match ODI series in Kandy. If England manages to win, it would be their ninth consecutive ODI series victory. The English team is in stunning ODI form and is playing against Sri Lanka as to prepare for World Cup. Visitors batting line is looking great with captain Eoin Morgan getting back his old form. Their bowling is excellently led by Adil Rashid who have support in Tom Curran and Moeen Ali.

On the other hand, the islander should now press the ‘panic’ button as they are on the verge of losing another series. The Lankans haven’t won any bilateral ODI series since 2016 with previously lost against mighty Island. Their batting line struggle continues in this series as well. Here are the probable dream XI prediction for Sri Lanka vs England 4th ODI:

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Niroshan Dickwella, Eoin Morga, Jason Roy, Dinesh Chandimal, Joe Root, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Lasith Malinga and Akila Dananjaya.