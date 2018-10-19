Sri Lanka vs England 4th ODI at Pallekele! Live cricket score; Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Under pressure, Sri Lanka would take on powerful England aiming to save the series. Sri Lanka is trailing 2-0 in 5-match ODI series with 1st ODI getting washed out. Sri Lanka is now inching closer to another series lost and must win the remaining two games to level the series. For the last couple of years, the Islanders have been struggling in both, batting and bowling department.

On the other hand, England played like what we expected. They dominated the hosts in all three departments. Coming to 4th ODI, visitors would look to get another win and remain at the top of ODI rankings. Here’s all you need to know about Sri Lanka vs England 4th ODI at Pallekele:

When and where Sri Lanka and England 4th ODI will LIVE telecast?

Sri Lanka vs England 4th ODI will be played at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy from 10.00am IST (toss will happen on 9.30am). LIVE telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

Squad

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.