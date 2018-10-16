Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI: FPJ’s dream 11 prediction for Sri Lanka and England

Sri Lanka’s miseries in ODIs continued in the 2nd ODI while England managed to win the match without having to face any trouble. England played like expected, winning comprehensively. While 1st ODI was abandoned because of rain, England won 2nd ODI thanks to their powerful batting line-up. Though rain played a spoilsport, it gave England a win by 31 runs (D/L rules). Their bowler wrecked Sri Lanka’s top-order early to give team much-needed good start.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka would be under pressure. For the hosts, the team lacks in all the department. In the last game, while Malinga impressed, he bamboozled batsmen with his trademark yorkers with great effect. Here are the probable dream XI prediction for Sri Lanka and England for 3rd ODI:

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Jos Buttler, Upul Tharanga, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Moeen Ali, Lasith Malinga, Akila Dananjaya, Adil Rashid and Chirs Woakes.