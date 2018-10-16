Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI at Pallekele! Live cricket score; Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

After registering win in the 2nd ODI, after 1st was washed out by rain. England are looking strong and would be aiming to continue the momentum going. The batting-line looks great, especially the openers who gave good start in both ODIs. Their middle order needs to be tested as they haven’t batted in both the ODIs. Bowler get a set back as leg-spinner Liam Dawson went back home with injury. However, they have a good list of bowlers

For the hosts, batting, bowling and others are main departments they need to look for. The most worrying sign for Sri Lanka from the 2nd ODI is their spinners, Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan, who aren’t threatening at all. Here’s all you need to know about 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and England.

When and where Sri Lanka and England 3rd ODI will LIVE telecast?

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be played at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy from 2.30pm IST (toss will happen on 2.00). LIVE telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be live streaming online on these apps

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com

Squad

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.