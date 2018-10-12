Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI: FPJ’s dream 11 prediction for Sri Lanka and England

After 1st ODI was abandoned due to rain, Sri Lanka and England are aiming to have a full game. England were 92/2 when the play was suspended. Earlier, England handed over maiden ODI cap to Olly Stone who came in as a cover for Liam Plunkett. For host Sri Lanka, the side would be hoping to lift themselves after poor performance in Asia Cup. The only positive sign for the hosts is, the familiar field and weather conditions.

For England, the team is coming from fresh victory against India, in both limited-overs and Test, but it won’t be easy for them as they haven’t played enough in island conditions to get familiar with. The inclusion of Olly Stone and Liam Dawson has further strengthened their batting unit. Looking at the openers, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, they will be again on spotlight to get the team a solid start. Here are the probable dream XI prediction for Sri Lanka and England:

FPJ’s dream XI prediction: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dananjaya.