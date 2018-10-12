Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI at Dambulla! Live cricket score; Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

It was a disappointing start for fans of Sri Lanka and England after the 1st ODI was washed out due to rain. Now in the 2nd game, players would be hoping to have a rain-free game. In the 1st ODI, England tried to remain aggressive despite losing both openers in power play. Meanwhile, as per reports rain is expected in Dambulla and if this happens, then the game will be played on the reserve day i.e., October 14. Sri Lankan team is going through trouble times after debacle performance in Asia Cup. The team is led by Dinesh Chandimal after Angelo Mathews was dropped due to his poor performance.

On the other hand, England would be aiming to continue their winning momentum. The side is fresh from series win against India. The team already made it clear that they are going in the series with an aim to prepare for World Cup. Here’s all you need to know about Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI at Dambulla:

For LIVE cricket scorecard between India and West Indies click here

When and where Sri Lanka and England 2nd ODI will LIVE telecast?

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium from 9.45 am IST (toss will happen on 9.00). LIVE telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI will be live streaming online on these apps

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com

Squad

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.