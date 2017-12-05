Sri Lanka shows will to find a way

Mathews, Chandimal fight with tons, still India on top

New Delhi : The Indian bowling attack was rewarded for its perseverance on a lifeless track as the hosts reduced Sri Lanka to 356 for nine after defiant hundreds from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal in the final Test here on Monday.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/90 in 35 overs), who has been Virat Kohli’s ‘Go To Man’ in home conditions, got quick breakthroughs in the final session as the tourists ended the third day’s play of the third Test 180 runs behind. Ashwin’s victims included Mathews (111), Roshen Silva (0) and Niroshan Dickwella (0), as India wrested back the advantage from the islanders, who frustrated the bowlers in the first two sessions.

The other highlight for India was Wriddhiman Saha asserting himself as the best wicketkeeper in world cricket with stunning catches off Ishant Sharma (2/93 in 27 overs) and Mohammed Shami’s (2/74) bowling. Ravindra Jadeja (2/85) bowled his customary tight lines, not giving batsmen much room to play strokes.

Having overpowered Sri Lanka throughout the year, this effort will give Indian bowlers more satisfaction considering the game was being played on a flat track. Sri Lanka on their part, would be happy to have saved follow-on, which will ensure that they don’t need to bat long enough in the second innings in order to save the Test match. In the previous five Test matches which lasted 16 and half days out of 25, this was the first time that the Lankans put up some resistance courtesy their two senior pros.

Under fire for his below-par show in the preceding games, Mathews dug deep into his reservoir of experience to score his eighth Test hundred and added 181 runs with the in-form skipper Chandimal, who hit his 10th ton. Chandimal batted the whole day, scoring 147 off 341 balls with 18 boundaries and a six. Mathews hit 14 boundaries and two sixes before Ashwin got him caught by Saha. Mathews was dropped thrice — on 6, 98 and 104 by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and substitute Vijay Shankar at mid-off. Chandimal was also dropped once during his innings. In the recent memory, very rarely had an Indian attack got only a single wicket over two sessions like it happened at the Kotla.

Ashwin was strangely underbowled in the first two sessions, considering that the two new ball bowlers sent down 51 overs between them. Such had been the Indian dominance that Mathews and Chandimal put up the first century stand of the series in only the final match. It also helped that two of Sri Lanka’s most experienced batsmen shouldered the responsibility under pressure. The Lankan captain, who hit his third consecutive 50 plus score had till the tea break played 262 balls, hitting 13 boundaries. Normally known for his flamboyance, Chandimal, who has often been referred as ‘Rohit Sharma of Sri Lanka’ for his immense talent, curbed his natural instincts and showed discretion in his shot selection.

The Indian bowlers could not be faulted despite little assistance from the track. Ishant got some of the deliveries to rear up awkwardly, but the Lankan duo did not do anything impetuous, leaving most of them alone. Ishant, in particular, bowled a testing spell to Mathews, with some of the deliveries coming into him after hitting the seam. However, his short deliveries most of the times could be left alone as they were not pitched in the right areas. After the first hour, Kohli brought back Shami to make good use of the old ball, but there was not much reverse swing on offer.

Ishant got a reward in the final session when Sadeera Samarawickrama (33) nicked one for Saha to take a brilliant one-handed catch. Saha repeated the act, but that was a two- handed effort off Shami’s bowling to dismiss Lakmal.

BCCI takes note of the Pollution

The BCCI on Monday said scheduling of matches in pollution-mired Delhi will be “considered” in future after Sri Lanka’s team complained of poor air quality during the ongoing Test. “Scheduling of matches in Delhi during this time of the year will be considered,” Acting Secretary of BCCI Amitabh Chaudhary told reporters at the end of the third day’s play.

The Indians will have something to worry about as this innings has been one of their worst fielding efforts with as many as five catches being dropped

India 1st innings:

536/7 in 127.5 overs

Sri Lanka 1st Innings:

Karunaratne c Saha b Shami 0

Perera lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 42

de Silva lbw b Ishant 1

Mathews c Saha b Ashwin 111

Chandimal not out………. ….147

Samarawickrama c Saha b Ishant..33

Silva c Dhawan b Ashwin 0

Dickwella b Ashwin 0

Lakmal c Saha b Shami 5

Gamage lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 1

Sandakan not out……………. 0

Extras: (B-4, LB-5, NB-2, PEN-5) 16

Total: (For 9 wkts; 130 overs) 356

Bowling: Shami 24-6-74-2, Ishant 27-6-93 -2, Jadeja 44-13-85-2, Ashwin 35-8-90-3.