‘SRH strong enough to replace Warner’

Kolkata : Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday said Sunrisers Hyderabad have enough bench strength to replace Australian batsman David Warner, who is facing a lengthy ban from Cricket Australia for his role in the ball tampering scandal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman has made it clear that they would wait for Cricket Australia’s decision on Warner, who was forced to step down as Australia’s vice-captain for the last two days of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. According to reports, Warner might be banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia.

“There has been no ultimate decision as yet. Our team is strong enough to replace Warner,” Saha told reporters at the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club.

“The team was decided based on the captain. Maybe initially we will get affected but with the reserve that we have, it won’t impact much.”

Saha said Sunrisers have a solid middle-order to meet the challenge in case Warner is left out in the wake of the ball tampering row.

“We have a good middle order with the likes of Kane Williamson, Deepak Hooda and Manish Pandey. If we get a good start from the openers (Warner and Dhawan), the pressure on the middle order will be less,” he said.

“We will definitely have a very strong side if Warner remains in the team. But we have enough replacements to make a good side, if not 100 per cent but closer to that. We can try and fill in the void,” said Saha, who leaves for Hyderabad on March 30. Asked whether Shikhar Dhawan would be the right choice to replace Warner as captain, Saha said: “It will be a team management decision, whoever be the captain the goal will be to win for SRH.”