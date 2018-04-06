SRH need to sort out details, says Bhuvi

New Delhi : Ahead of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar reckons that to lay their hands on the silverware, the team needs to look out for the “little things” which can make them champions.

The 28-year-old leading India bowler said the team needs to do “things correctly” through the tournament. “Our aim is to win the championship but we know it’s not going to be easy because each team is equally good. So we have to do out things correctly throughout the tournament and look for the little things which will make us champions,” Bhuvneshwar told IANS during an event of the Red FM, which is the principal sponsor of the Hyderabad squad.

Among the two names to be retained by the Sunrisers before the auction along with banned David Warner, is rightfully Bhuvneshwar, the top wicket-taker in both the 2016 and 17 editions.

When asked about any special strategy for the forthcoming edition, he said that there are no special plans as of now but the team will soon draw up something.