Spurs extend winning streak

London : Tottenham Hotspur extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 17 games with a 2-0 home victory over Huddersfield Town in the English Premier League (EPL).

South Korean forward Son Heung-min was the star of the day at Wembley Stadium, scoring in the 27th and 54th minutes to lift his overall goal tally in the current English league season to 10.

The Spurs showed their readiness for Wednesday’s second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Juventus and now provisionally hold the third spot in the EPL standings with 58 points, while Huddersfield are in 15th place with 30 points and not far above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Burnley (40 points) notched their first victory since December 12 by defeating Everton 2-1, a badly needed win that keeps the squad in seventh place and improves its chances of qualifying for Europe next season.

Leicester City, who have gone winless over their past five EPL games, salvaged a point in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth thanks to a goal from Riyad Mahrez in the seventh minute of second-half injury time.

Watford, meanwhile, edged West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on a goal in the 77th minute by Troy Deeney, while Southampton and Stoke City played a scoreless draw and Liverpool topped Newcastle 2-0.