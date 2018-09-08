Free Press Journal
Home / Sports / Sports Schedule September 8, 2018 Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

— By Agencies | Sep 08, 2018 10:16 am
India's captain Virat Kohli (C) celebrates as India's Ishant Sharma takes the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow during play on the first day of the fifth Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on September 7, 2018. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Today is the second day of the India vs England 5th test at Oval. Also, SAFF cup matches of group A teams will be played during afternoon and evening. Tennis US Open 2018 matches will start in the night from 9:30 PM. Following is the schedule of various sports events to be played today.

CRICKET:

India vs England 5th Test at Oval Day 2. The match will start from 3:30 PM (IST) and will be aired on Sony Six, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD. The match can also be watched at Sonyliv app.


TENNIS:

US Open 2018 will start from 9:30 PM (IST). It will be available to watch on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

FOOTBALL:

SAFF Cup 2018: Group A match between Pakistan and Bhutan will start from 3:30 PM (IST). It will available to watch on D Sports.

SAFF Cup 2018: Group B match between Bangladesh and Nepal will start from 6:30 PM (IST). It will be aired on D Sports.

