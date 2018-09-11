Sports Schedule September 11, 2018 Live streaming: When and where to watch in India
London: England's Jimmy Anderson, center, celebrates taking the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan during the fifth cricket test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. AP/PTI
Today, the only entertainment in sports event will in the form of Cricket in which India and England are playing their 5th Test match at Oval. Indian team ended at 58/3 yesterday and England is inching towards the victory. Following is the schedule of the match.
CRICKET:
India vs England 5th Test at The Oval. The match will start at 3:30 PM (IST) and will be available to watch at Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The match will also be available to watch on SonyLIV app.