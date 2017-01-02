Sports fraternity wishes fans a Happy New Year

New Delhi: With the hope that 2017 will be a prosperous and peaceful year, our favourite sports personalities took to Twitter to wish their fans a very `Happy New Year`.

After all of the awful things that had happened in 2016, everyone is hoping that 2017 will turn out to be a better year for everyone.

Posting a picture of him celebrating the New Year eve, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendukar tweeted, “Wishing you peace, love and laughter in the new year. Happy New Year.”

“Wishing you peace, love and laughter in the new year. Happy New Year,” Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal said.

While wishing his fans on New Year, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag hoped to see the world much more loving place to live. “#HappyNewYearEveryone .May the world become a more loving, more joyful place to live in. Khel jaao !,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is in Australia to kick start her season with Brisbane International, also wished her fans on the special occasion. “Wishing you all a very happy new year and a wonderful 2017,” Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted.

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, Indian head coach Anil Kumble and boxing star Vijender Singh were among others to wish the world on Ney Year.–ANI