Spirited Mumbai down Churchill

Goa : Karan Wawhney’s strikes at the death, ensures Mumbai FC snatched a come from behind 2-1 win against Churchill Brothers Goa in a 2nd round I-league played at the Tilak Maidan, South Goa.

Santosh Kashyap, coach of the Mumbai outfit playing their first away match of the season suffered an early setback when Churchill’s ace striker Brandon Fernandes showed great skills scoring with a direct free kick giving goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani no chance to make a save.

The Mumbai team showed great resilience as they fought back gamely and produce 2 strikes through Victorino Fernandes (34′) & Karan Sawhney (90+’) to turn things around to clinch their 2nd successive victory and earn 3 points. Mumbai has 6 points from 2 games while Churchill lost both their games.

Lalchhawnkima did well to keep Wolfe in check in the Mumbai defence. Shallum Pires then almost scored from a header off Dias’ cross.

Thoi Singh too came close to directing his header into the net off another delivery by Dias in the 21st minute. Minutes later, Churchill goalkeeper Priyant Singh had to be alert to thwart the threat posed by Thoi’s run into the box.

Mumbai eventually scored the equaliser through an opportunistic strike by Victorino who took advantage of a mix-up between defender Rowilson Rodrigues and his goalkeeper in the 35th minute. It was the home side who started the second-half on the front foot and they forced two quick saves from Kattimani as Clifford and Rowilson’s attempts were kept out from 2 corners taken by Brandon.