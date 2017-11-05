Spectators barred from entering Palam ground

New Delhi : The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) has barred general spectators from entering the Airforce ground, a day after an intruder drove his car onto the pitch during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

After facing a lot of embarrassment due to the security breach, the Services authorities swung to action. “The Services authorities did not allow any general spectator inside the ground. There was a double lock at the entrance gate which was unmanned during the security breach. Only journalists with valid BCCI central accreditation card were allowed. In fact, one spectator jokingly produced his Aadhar Card at the gate,” a DDCA official told PTI.

In fact, a twitter handle run by one Vernika Verma, who claimed to be Girish’s ex wife apologised to the Delhi skipper Ishant for his ex husband’s irresponsible act.

“I deeply apologise on behalf of my ex-husband. Shocked to see this Really sorry,” she tweeted.