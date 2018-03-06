Spanish clubs not coming  to India

New Delhi : India is not in La Liga’s immediate scheme of things as far Spanish clubs playing pre-season or exhibition matches in the near future are concerned, the league’s country head Jose Cachaza said, contrary to the speculations doing the rounds.

Cachaza was not affirmative when asked about La Liga’s plans of holding exhibition of pre-season matches in India in future.

“Playing matches in India in future, definitely yes, but I cannot give a date, cannot promise that the upcoming pre-season will be here,” Cachaza told.

He though called India a strategic country for La Liga, one of the world’s top football leagues that has the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez in its ranks.

“As far as La Liga’s promotional activities are concerned, you can compare India with China because (like India) we have office in China, but not with countries like Australia as they are not our strategic partners,” he said.