Spain draws with Germany

Dusseldorf : Germany head coach Joachim Loew says he knows the areas where the defending champions must improve before the World Cup after drawing 1-1 with Spain.

Rodrigo Moreno put Spain ahead after just six minutes in Duesseldorf, but hosts Germany levelled when Thomas Mueller hit a superb equaliser in his 90th international.

“There was a good intensity to the game, it was a test in which we were able to learn a lot,” said Loew. “Both teams have room to improve and you do not always want to show everything so soon before a World Cup.” Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta gave the Germany midfield a masterclass during the first 45 minutes.

The 33-year-old outplayed Germany midfielders Sami Khedira and Toni Kroos by producing countless silky passes at the heart of Spain’s attack. “You could see that Spain had a lot of combinations who play together regularly and had that automatic understanding,” said Loew.

“We knew that Spain are hard to defend against, you have to almost defend against them man-to-man.

“We wanted to see a few mistakes, so we know which areas we need to work on.

“Both teams will have more to show by the time the World Cup comes around.” Spain, who host Argentina on Tuesday in Madrid, are now 17 games unbeaten while Germany’s run is 22 without defeat as they prepare to play Brazil in Berlin, also on Tuesday.